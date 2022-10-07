Fire Marshal to investigate residential fire that injured 2 people in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal will be checking out a residential fire in Burlington’s north west end that seriously injured two people Thursday night.

Burlington Fire say the blaze started in a garage sometime around 9 p.m. on Bell School Line Road and required the dispatch of nine emergency vehicles to the scene.

Twenty-seven firefighters doused the fire in just under three hours.

Two of three occupants at the residence were reported to have been injured in what’s initially believed to be a blaze caused by an electrical failure.

The estimated damage to the property is about $100,000, according to the fire chief.

Story continues below advertisement