Canada

Fire Marshal to investigate residential fire that injured 2 people in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 9:59 am
Ontario's fire marshal is expected to look into a residential blaze on Bell School Line. View image in full screen
Ontario's fire marshal is expected to look into a residential blaze on Bell School Line. Global News

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal will be checking out a residential fire in Burlington’s north west end that seriously injured two people Thursday night.

Burlington Fire say the blaze started in a garage sometime around 9 p.m. on Bell School Line Road and required the dispatch of nine emergency vehicles to the scene.

Twenty-seven firefighters doused the fire in just under three hours.

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate shots fired at vehicle, home on West Mountain

Two of three occupants at the residence were reported to have been injured in what’s initially believed to be a blaze caused by an electrical failure.

The estimated damage to the property is about $100,000, according to the fire chief.

