Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick driver dies after hitting moose, crashes into garage

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 7' Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

A man from New Brunswick has died after a collision with a moose earlier this week.

In a release, police say members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, along with Ambulance New Brunswick and members of the Saint-Léonard Fire Department, responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a garage on Route 144 in Saint-Léonard around 11 p.m. on Monday.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “On October 5, the man died in hospital as a result of his injuries.”

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103

The man was 60 and was from Saint-Léonard, the release said.

RCMP say through the investigation, police learned the collision had happened shortly after 9 p.m. that night, when the driver, who was travelling westbound on Route 144, is believed to have struck a moose.

Story continues below advertisement
“The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which continued its course through a ditch, and into the garage of a nearby residence, where it struck a second vehicle that was parked,” the release said.
A member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation, it said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagFatal Collision tagmoose collision tagcollision with moose tagNew Brunswick Collision tagmoose car crash tagmoose crash Canada tagMoose crash New Brunswick tagnew brunswick moose car crash tagNew Brunswick moose crashes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers