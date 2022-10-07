New Brunswick driver dies after hitting moose, crashes into garage

A man from New Brunswick has died after a collision with a moose earlier this week.
In a release, police say members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, along with Ambulance New Brunswick and members of the Saint-Léonard Fire Department, responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a garage on Route 144 in Saint-Léonard around 11 p.m. on Monday.
“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “On October 5, the man died in hospital as a result of his injuries.”
The man was 60 and was from Saint-Léonard, the release said.
RCMP say through the investigation, police learned the collision had happened shortly after 9 p.m. that night, when the driver, who was travelling westbound on Route 144, is believed to have struck a moose.
