Providence Manor declares fourth COVID-19 outbreak

Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Montreal 4, a resident home area at Providence Manor, after residents tested positive for the virus.
According to a release from the long-term care provider, “Montreal 4 is under quarantine and all residents have been placed on contact and aerosol precautions.”
This news comes as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in three other areas of the care centre — Sydenham 3, 4 and 5.
The outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days from the last COVID-19 case identified, during which time residents will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested.
Providence Care says it is working closely with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health regarding the positive cases and has reached out to all residents and families to inform them of the outbreak.
Montreal 4 is currently closed to admissions, and general visitors are temporarily prohibited in the area.
