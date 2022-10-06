Menu

Health

Providence Manor declares fourth COVID-19 outbreak

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 8:30 pm
This news of a fourth outbreak comes as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in three other areas of the care centre -- Sydenham 3, 4 and 5. Global News

Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Montreal 4, a resident home area at Providence Manor, after residents tested positive for the virus.

According to a release from the long-term care provider, “Montreal 4 is under quarantine and all residents have been placed on contact and aerosol precautions.”

This news comes as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in three other areas of the care centre — Sydenham 3, 4 and 5.

The outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days from the last COVID-19 case identified, during which time residents will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested.

Providence Care says it is working closely with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health regarding the positive cases and has reached out to all residents and families to inform them of the outbreak.

Montreal 4 is currently closed to admissions, and general visitors are temporarily prohibited in the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagVirus tagOutbreak tagQuarantine tagTesting tagProvidence Care tagProvidence Manor tagMontreal 4 tag

