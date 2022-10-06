Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police charge 15-year-old youth with uttering threats

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 4:42 pm
Regina police charge 15-year-old female with uttering threats against Regina staff and students.
Regina police charge 15-year-old female with uttering threats against Regina staff and students. File / Global News

Regina police have charged a 15-year-old local female with uttering threats on social media against the staff and students of a Regina high school.

The Regina Police Service received a message Oct. 4, from the Lethbridge Police Service about a possible school shooting.

Lethbridge police provided a Snapchat message showing a picture of two select-fire/automatic rifles and a vague message hinting something might happen at a school.

Read more: Regina police arrest teenage boy, woman on weapons charges

The investigation into the information led to the possibility of an incident in Regina. Regina Police Service Technological Crimes Unit immediately began to investigate the source of the message and identity of the sender. A viable suspect and location were determined.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The School Resource Office made an arrest at the suspect’s home at 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 5. Police determined the suspect did not have access to firearms; the photograph of the weapons was an image taken from the internet.

The young person cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth appeared in Youth Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 2:00 p.m.

Click to play video: '13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown' 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagLethbridge Police Service tagUttering Threats tagyouth court tagtechnological crimes unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers