Regina police charge 15-year-old youth with uttering threats

Regina police have charged a 15-year-old local female with uttering threats on social media against the staff and students of a Regina high school.

The Regina Police Service received a message Oct. 4, from the Lethbridge Police Service about a possible school shooting.

Lethbridge police provided a Snapchat message showing a picture of two select-fire/automatic rifles and a vague message hinting something might happen at a school.

The investigation into the information led to the possibility of an incident in Regina. Regina Police Service Technological Crimes Unit immediately began to investigate the source of the message and identity of the sender. A viable suspect and location were determined.

The School Resource Office made an arrest at the suspect’s home at 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 5. Police determined the suspect did not have access to firearms; the photograph of the weapons was an image taken from the internet.

The young person cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth appeared in Youth Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 2:00 p.m.