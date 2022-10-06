Flood-damaged sections of Trans-Canada Highway in Fraser Canyon facing 2 more years of repair

Send this page to someone via email

The province says permanent repairs to flood-damaged sections of the Trans-Canada Highway in the Fraser Canyon will soon be underway.

The Ministry of Transportation says repair contracts to three companies have been handed out, and that construction is expected to be substantially completed in 2024.

Heavy rainfall in November 2021 damaged several highways in southern B.C., including Highway 1, which saw extensive closures because of catastrophic flood damage.

In all, 18 sites between Hope and Spences Bridge were damaged by unprecedented rain from an atmospheric river, including two bridges, one CP Rail underpass, two major culverts and 13 additional washouts.

“We have made exceptional progress in restoring our highway networks from November’s storms, and these contract awards are another significant step,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a press release.

“Over the last year, I have witnessed the remarkable dedication of our ministry staff, contractors, Indigenous and municipal leaders, and people from all walks of life who have come together to support the recovery from the unprecedented floods.

“Our government will continue forward with that same dedication into this next phase of recovery as we build back stronger to keep people safe from future extreme weather events.”

The province says the contracts were awarded to:

Eurovia VINCI Team of Companies (ECV Group) for repairs to the Falls Creek Bridge, 55 kilometres south of Spences Bridge

Ledcor CMI Ltd. for repairs to the Tank Hill Crossing, 23 kilometres south of Spences Bridge

Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC for repairs to the Nicomen River Bridge, 19 kilometres south of Spences Bridge

The province says the projects will be completed through a collaborative process, with the contractors and ministry working together.

The province also noted that repair work is also underway to flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla Highway.

The work at Bottletop Bridges, Juliet Bridges and Jessica Bridges is expected to be substantially completed this winter. That work will create temporary four-lane access during permanent construction.

Crews are also making considerable progress on Highway 8, with all residents now able to return home. Temporary repairs are in progress, with the highway expected to open before the end of 2022.

The ministry noted that traffic delays are expected during construction, including periods of single-lane, alternating traffic and short closures.

