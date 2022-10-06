Richmond RCMP looking for minivan driver of hit and run involving 11-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond, B.C., RCMP officers are hoping residents can help them identify a woman involved in a hit and run on Oct. 5.

Police said that just before 9 a.m. officers were called to the area of No. 1 Road and Tucker Avenue after reports an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car.

The boy was pushing his bicycle in a marked pedestrian crosswalk and struck by a gray minivan. The minivan then proceeded to sideswipe another vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured, police added.

The suspect driving the gray minivan was described as a woman, possibly in her 50s, with a bob-style haircut, police said. The gray minivan may have light damage present.

If anyone has any information on this incident or potential dashcam footage, they are asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2022-27171.

