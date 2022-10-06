Man brandishing machete forces evacuation of CF Lime Ridge food court: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 44-year-old man is expected to face charges after he was arrested for damaging property with a machete at CF Lime Ridge mall on Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said officers were dispatched to the mall’s food court just after noon receiving a call about a “disgruntled customer threatening and engaging patrons.”

“The food court portion was evacuated however imminent police response deterred the remaining portion of the mall to be evacuated,” Ernst told Global News in an email.

“The investigation remains ongoing and further charges expected.”

Police say there were no injuries and the man is expected to face offences related to the machete.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.