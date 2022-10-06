Menu

Crime

Man brandishing machete forces evacuation of CF Lime Ridge food court: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 1:56 pm
Hamilton police say they apprehended a man who was damaging property near the food court in CF Lime Ridge Mall on Oct. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they apprehended a man who was damaging property near the food court in CF Lime Ridge Mall on Oct. 6, 2022. Global News

A 44-year-old man is expected to face charges after he was arrested for damaging property with a machete at CF Lime Ridge mall on Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said officers were dispatched to the mall’s food court just after noon receiving a call about a “disgruntled customer threatening and engaging patrons.”

Read more: Hamilton police charge Brantford man after series of indecent acts in Ancaster

“The food court portion was evacuated however imminent police response deterred the remaining portion of the mall to be evacuated,” Ernst told Global News in an email.

Trending Stories

“The investigation remains ongoing and further charges expected.”

Police say there were no injuries and the man is expected to face offences related to the machete.

More to come.

