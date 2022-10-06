Menu

Canada

N.B. elections agency blames ‘mix up’ after 260,000 households get wrong voter letter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 6' Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick’s elections authority says an error on voting letters may confuse residents about whether they should be voting in upcoming municipal elections.

Elections New Brunswick says some residents mistakenly received letters informing them that their community is not having an election — when in fact it is.

And the agency says other residents may receive a letter telling them their community is indeed having an election — when it is not.

Read more: Independent committee recommends raises for N.B. MLAs, premier

Chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth says nearly 260,000 households were sent incorrect information about the Nov. 28 local government elections, adding that her agency spent about $400,000 mailing the letters.

Poffenroth says the errors occurred because of a “mix up” of files by the vendor contracted by Elections Canada to print and distribute the letters.

She says the errors were missed during proofreading and were only discovered when two people called Tuesday saying they received incorrect information.

Poffenroth says people should go to the Elections New Brunswick website for up-to-date information on municipalities and voting.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
