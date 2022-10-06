Menu

Politics

Advance voting for 2022 Hamilton election begins Friday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 2:58 pm
Hamilton voters can check in to advance polls on Fridays and Saturdays over the next two weeks starting Oct. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton voters can check in to advance polls on Fridays and Saturdays over the next two weeks starting Oct. 7, 2022. Global News

Advance polls for Hamilton’s municipal election are set to open on Friday and will operate the next two Fridays and Saturdays, according to the city.

Voters looking to cast a ballot in advance of election day will get their first opportunity Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Polls will also be open Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ballots can also be cast the following weekend, Oct. 14 and 15 during the same hours.

The city has designated 15 polling sites across as many of the wards in the Hamilton-area listed on the city’s website.

Eligible voters will receive voter information cards in the mail this week, according to the city staff.

Voters should bring ID showing their name and address, along with their card when they go to cast a ballot, though the voter information card is not mandatory.

The city will have 157 polling stations across all 15 wards on the day of the election – Oct. 24.

More than 92 individuals have signed on in hopes of becoming a voice in council, including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

