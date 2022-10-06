Construction to begin this fall on Hamilton’s Confederation GO station

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s transportation minister said construction will begin “soon” on the Confederation GO station in Hamilton.

Caroline Mulroney joined Premier Doug Ford for that announcement Thursday morning at the future station site on Centennial Parkway.

Mulroney said the project will cost about $50 million, will start this fall and should be completed in 2025, and “most importantly, it’s going to connect people in Hamilton to transit, to GO bus, to the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus service,” as well as housing and employment opportunities.

The province estimates more than 120,000 people and 63,000 jobs will be located within five kilometres of the new Confederation GO station by 2041.

“More and more, people know that Hamilton and Stoney Creek are fantastic places to live, work, start a business and raise a family,” Premier Ford said. “To handle this growth, to ensure we’re able to support economic development, to stay competitive, we need to build.”

Despite inflationary pressures, the premier also recommitted his government’s support to Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) project, during Thursday’s visit.

“We realize labour has gone up a bit. We realize that the cost of materials has gone up,” Ford said. “But I can assure the people of Hamilton, we’re going to make sure we get that built and we’re going to get it built as soon as possible.”

The provincial and federal governments have each committed $1.5 billion toward the construction of the 14-kilometre LRT line, which will run from Eastgate Square to McMaster University.