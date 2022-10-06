Customer arrested for fraud at car dealership in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Whitby, Ont., woman faces fraud charges following an incident at a car dealership in Lindsay, Ont., this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday, staff at the dealership called police to investigate a suspected fraud.

Police say staff noted issues with financing documentation for the purchase of a new vehicle.

On Tuesday, when the customer went to the dealership to complete the purchase, officers showed up as well, investigated, and made the arrest.

Alexandra Beamish, 33, of Whitby, was charged with fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent to obtain property.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 10.