Crime

Customer arrested for fraud at car dealership in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 10:15 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a customer following a fraud investigation at a car dealership. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a customer following a fraud investigation at a car dealership. Pexels

A Whitby, Ont., woman faces fraud charges following an incident at a car dealership in Lindsay, Ont., this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday, staff at the dealership called police to investigate a suspected fraud.

Read more: Online scams rise 87% since 2015, phone scams down 42%, report says

Police say staff noted issues with financing documentation for the purchase of a new vehicle.

On Tuesday, when the customer went to the dealership to complete the purchase, officers showed up as well, investigated, and made the arrest.

Trending Stories

Alexandra Beamish, 33, of Whitby, was charged with fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent to obtain property.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 10.

