WRDSB trustee candidate in Wellesley and Woolwich dies suddenly

Waterloo Region District School Board trustee candidate Mark Fraser, who was running for office in Wellesley and Woolwich, died suddenly, according to a release from the townships.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Fraser’s family and friends,” the release said.

According to his obituary, Fraser died after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with friends. He was 45.

There are four other candidates remaining in the election so this will not force an acclaimation.

“Both Woolwich and Wellesley will be removing Mr. Fraser’s name from internet and telephone ballots. Only Woolwich is providing paper ballots and will be removing Mr. Fraser’s name from paper ballots as well.”

The townships say that public notices will also be posted at all locations where in-person voting will occur.

