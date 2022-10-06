Menu

Crime

Woman faces arson and drug charges following fire in St. Thomas, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 8:36 am
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News

A woman is facing arson and drug possession charges after police say she lit a fire in the north end of St. Thomas, Ont., earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police were called to South Edgeware Road after receiving reports of a fire near a building.

Police say a woman near the scene was taken into custody. Officers say they seized a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, and suspect she started the fire.

Amy Robinson, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of arson, two counts of drug possession and one count of breaching probation.

According to police, Robinson was also wanted on several warrants on numerous arsons, thefts, breach charges and for failing to attend her scheduled court dates.

She was held in custody pending a court appearance.

