Politics

Alberta UCP members head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 7:35 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s UCP leadership race entering final days' Alberta’s UCP leadership race entering final days
Albertans will find out who their next premier will be in just a few days. The UCP leadership race comes to a close on Thursday. Kendra Slugoski reports.

Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.

Voting is wrapping up by members of the United Conservative Party (UCP) to select a successor to Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney announced in the spring he was leaving after receiving 51 per cent in a party leadership vote.

Read more: How Alberta’s UCP leadership race works

There are 124,000 eligible voters, many of whom have already cast ballots by mail.

There will be in-person voting stations at five locations in various regions today, and the winner will be announced tonight in Calgary.

There are seven candidates in the race, including four former members of Kenney’s cabinet, but one-time Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith is the perceived favourite to win.

Political observers and pollsters have said whoever wins needs to start talking about issues that are top of mind for Albertans.

Read more: Alberta UCP to pick province’s new premier Thursday

The leadership debate has been dominated by ways the province can assert greater independence from the federal government.

Pollster Janet Brown and political scientist Lori Williams said Albertans are more concerned about inflation, long waits for health care and jammed emergency wards in hospitals.

Click to play video: 'Outgoing Alberta Premier Kenney stays busy on final days' Outgoing Alberta Premier Kenney stays busy on final days
Outgoing Alberta Premier Kenney stays busy on final days
© 2022 The Canadian Press
