Cyclist with serious injuries after Toronto crash, officials say

A cyclist is in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Barber Green Road after reports a cyclist had been hit.
Read more: Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police
Read More
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Trending Stories
Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments