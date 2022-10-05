Menu

Cyclist with serious injuries after Toronto crash, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:17 pm
Emergency services on the scene of a collision in the Don Mills and Barber Green roads area. View image in full screen
Emergency services on the scene of a collision in the Don Mills and Barber Green roads area. Max Trotta/Global News

A cyclist is in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Barber Green Road after reports a cyclist had been hit.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.

