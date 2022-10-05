Cyclist with serious injuries after Toronto crash, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Barber Green Road after reports a cyclist had been hit.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Don Mills Rd + Barber Greene Rd

– Police are on scene investigating

– Cyclist is being transported to hospital by medics

– Anyone w/info or witnesses contact police#GO1941358

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2022

