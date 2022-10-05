Police charge boy, 16, for murder of fellow Toronto teenager

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy following the fatal shooting of another teenager in Scarborough in September.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting in or near a building at 3:43 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The 17-year-old victim was declared dead in hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Toronto police charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He attended youth court on Wednesday.

