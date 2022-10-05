Menu

Crime

Police charge boy, 16, for murder of fellow Toronto teenager

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Teenager dies following shooting at Scarborough apartment' Teenager dies following shooting at Scarborough apartment
RELATED: Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has died following a shooting that happened on Gilder Drive in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon. Brittany Rosen reports. – Sep 21, 2022

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy following the fatal shooting of another teenager in Scarborough in September.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting in or near a building at 3:43 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The 17-year-old victim was declared dead in hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Read more: Teen dies after daylight Scarborough shooting: police

On Tuesday, Toronto police charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He attended youth court on Wednesday.

