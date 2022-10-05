BC Hockey ‘monitoring’ situation as more groups cut funds to Hockey Canada amid scandal

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hockey says it is not making any decisions yet about whether to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada amid the ongoing controversy around its handling of reports of sexual assault.

In a statement posted on its website, the organization said it continues to “monitor” the developments of the last few months.

“We are all invested in the acceleration of positive change in our game. We continue to participate in the review process, including the Governance Review underway and led by the Honourable Thomas Cromwell. We are also closely monitoring the input and decisions of other members of Hockey Canada, including those of Hockey Quebec today.

“BC Hockey is committed to playing a role in accountability for positive change in hockey for our participant members.”

On Wednesday, Hockey Quebec said it “doesn’t have confidence” in Hockey Canada’s ability to change hockey’s culture under its current structure and no longer plans to transfer funds to its federal counterpart.

Later in the day, the Ontario Hockey Federation confirmed to Global News that it intends to withhold its funds from Hockey Canada as well, saying it made a formal request for the national organization “to not collect the $3.00 Participant Assessment Fee for the 2022-2023 season.”

The moves follow the recent revelation that National Equity Fund, which was fuelled in part by player registration fees, had paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989.

B.C. Minister of Sport Lisa Beare said if BC Hockey wants to cut ties as well, she fully supports them.

“I need to begin by saying how extremely disappointed I am in Hockey Canada, as are all British Columbians and all Canadians,” Beare said.

“It’s extremely important that everyone feel safe when they play sport, especially our kids.”

Tim Hortons has also announced it has pulled out of all of Hockey Canada’s men’s hockey programming sponsorships for the 2022-23 season, citing “deep disappointment.” The move extends to world junior championships as well.

– with files from Rachel Gilmore