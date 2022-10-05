Frontenac Islands mayoral candidates talk about election issues

Three candidates are seeking the job of Frontenac Islands Township mayor for the next term of council: Barbara Springgay, Judy Greenwood-Speers and Randy Rixten.

All candidates agree on what some of the islands big issues are, like ferry services, roads and paramedic services.

Three-time councillor Barbara Springgay says communication and uncertainty about the new Wolfe Island ferry and the docks, along with the schedule, is frustrating residents.

Springgay says she’ll work with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to address those issues.

“I’ll take a strong lead with MTO,” Springgay says. “I won’t put a gun to their head, because I don’t think that helps anyone, but I will sit down with the right people.”

Story continues below advertisement

Greenwood-Speers says she will use her past experience lobbying and working other levels of government to ensure island residents have a say at the decision making table.

“I have been very good at navigating the Ministry of Health, which is a much bigger ministry than MTO, and I could always get a seat at the table,” Greenwood-Speers says. “And I plan on having a seat at the table at the decision making level.”

Along with addressing Wolfe Island ferry services, Randy Rixten is willing to look at all options to address the Howe Island ferry challenges that recently saw ferry capacity drop from 15 to 10 vehicles.

“When the new Amherst Islander comes on, the Frontenac Islander II will be sitting there doing nothing,” Rixten says. “I’m not sure what MTO’s plans are…with maybe some dock renovation and alterations the Frontenac could service Howe.”

Read more: Ontario faces calls to dramatically increase energy efficiency rebate programs

All three candidates say crumbling and deteriorating roads on Wolfe and Howe islands need immediate attention.

“We have the equipment, we have the people, we just need the training and the leadership to maintain the roads at a proper level,” says Rixten.

“We need to have good metrics and analysis of the paved and unpaved roads and plans to rehabilitate them and maintain them,” Greenwood-Speers continues on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to make the commitment that we’re going to improve the safety of those roads and obviously we have to make sure that we’re repairing the right roads at the right time,” Springgay says.

Roads and ferries are only two of the issues constituents will be considering when they head to the ballot box to decide who will best address their needs and concerns.