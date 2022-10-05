Kingston’s Providence Manor declares three COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Providence Manor in Kingston, Ont., may not be the only nursing home in the region coping with COVID-19 cases these days, but it’s certainly gone public when it comes to dealing with its share of outbreaks.

Since last week, three outbreaks of COVID-19 at Providence Manor have combined for a total of 27 active cases at the long-term care home.

In response, the 243-bed home is limiting visitors — those who are still allowed in must first take a rapid antigen test.

“I think everybody wants this to just be over, but it absolutely isn’t over,” says Providence Manor Vice-President of Corporate Services Krista Wells Pearce. “It’s finding its way in, despite the best intentions of everyone who comes to Providence Manor to work, learn or visit.”

KFL&A Public Health didn’t have much to say about the spread in new cases, other than that it’s working closely with Providence Manor to assess the situation and provide support in dealing with the outbreak.

The outbreak has impacted Sydenham units 3, 4 and 5.

In a statement, public health says, “Under the authority of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, all institutional outbreaks are required to report to the local medical officer of health. KFL&A Public Health works with the reporting organization to provide guidance and recommendations for the management of the outbreak.”

Among the 27 current cases, four of them involve staff, which has led to some staff shortages at the Sydenham Street facility.

“When we make decisions about any changes for staff precautions, over the evolution of how COVID is presenting itself, we think about the what ifs,” Wells Pearce says. “The safety of staff, the ability for staff to be able to come into work is the top priority.”

Some visitors stopping by Providence Manor told Global News they were aware of the outbreak, but weren’t overly concerned with spillover into other living units.

The outbreak status and stepped-up precautions in the long-term care facility will remain in place for at least 10 days after the final positive COVID case has been identified.