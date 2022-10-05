Menu

Crime

Police searching for gold SUV after collision reported in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 5:02 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are searching for a vehicle after a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Tapscott Road and Washburn Way area at around 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Highway 7 in Whitby closed after multi-vehicle crash

Officers said one vehicle — a gold coloured SUV — fled the scene.

“Vehicle will have front end damage,” police said in the tweet.

Trending Stories

Officers said it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the collision.

Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.

