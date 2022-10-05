Police searching for gold SUV after collision reported in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a vehicle after a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Tapscott Road and Washburn Way area at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers said one vehicle — a gold coloured SUV — fled the scene.

“Vehicle will have front end damage,” police said in the tweet.

Officers said it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the collision.

Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.

COLLISION:

Tapscott Rd + Washburn Way

4:29pm

– Reports one vehicle , gold coloured suv fled the scene ,

– vehicle will have front end damage

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene

– Expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO1940006

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 5, 2022

