Canada

N.S. legislature committee unable to get cost estimate for hospital project

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 5' Global News Morning Halifax: October 5
Nova Scotia’s Public Works Department says it doesn’t have an updated estimate for a major hospital expansion project in Halifax that was originally pegged at $2 billion.

Gerard Jessome, an official with the department, told a legislature committee today that the estimate is proprietary information belonging to the sole bidder for the project to redevelop the Halifax Infirmary.

Jessome says bidder Plenary PCL Health is expected to submit its estimate on Oct. 27.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nova Scotia braces for rebuilding challenges after Fiona destruction

The province has since June said the costs for the redevelopment of the hospital are likely significantly higher than $2 billion because of inflation.

Karen Oldfield, CEO of Nova Scotia’s health authority, told the committee today that she is concerned about the growing costs of upgrading the Victoria General Hospital, which is waiting to move into the new Halifax Infirmary.

Oldfield didn’t give details but said work is needed to extend the life of the Victoria General Hospital, which houses 16 operating rooms.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
