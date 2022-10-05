Man in Kamloops, B.C. dies when hit by train

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been found dead by police in Kamloops, B.C., after reports came in that a man was hit by a train near Victoria Street West.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday between 1st Avenue and Overlander Bridge on the train tracks, police said.

“Part of our investigation into any sudden death includes talking to people who may have information regarding the victim and his recent movements,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“If anyone has dash camera or surveillance footage in the area of the railway tracks that night before police attended, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Kamloops RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police are investigating the death.

Anyone with information can contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.