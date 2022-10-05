Beyond the traditional turkey dinner: unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

After a couple of years of the pandemic, loved ones are once again looking forward to getting together and showing their gratitude this Thanksgiving weekend.

From dine-in to take out, many restaurants and supermarkets are offering specials. That includes the Calgary Zoo, which is back to offering an annual favourite.

“Bring your family, enjoy the animals and enjoy our food,” said sous chef TJ Charoenpan, about the popular holiday attraction.

The facility is already sold out for its dine-in dinner but still has spots open for its curbside pick-up, which includes a full traditional dinner with all the trimmings.

Hosting a vegan for dinner? Try giving Hearts Choices a call. The restaurant specializes in plant-based products and after several years in business, their takeaway option has become a go-to for those in the know.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people might be going for dinner at a relative’s house but the relative doesn’t want to make a separate dish just for vegetarian or vegan,” explained owner Eahly Shirley. “A lot of them pick one up from us and take it with them.”

Sunterra Market has various locations across the city and is offering many options. The company will even cook and carve your turkey for you. Simply order in advance and pick it up. The market is also focused on offering make-at-home kits at various price points.

“It’s good for four people, so it’s great value,” said culinary development chef Raj Nandamudi. “The turkey is $89.99, the ham for $69.99 and then we have prime rib for $99.99.”

That includes the meat, various side dishes, gravy and dessert.

5:15 Tips to save time and money for your Thanksgiving meal Tips to save time and money for your Thanksgiving meal

If you’re in the mood for ambience and an upscale experience, few venues compare to the Fairmont Palliser. The famed hotel begins its fall tea service this weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fall colours, fall flavours, pumpkin. The Palliser is definitely famous for celebrating special events,” said executive chef Gregor Dunki.

The hotel also offers traditional turkey dinner at its restaurant or as take away for more than a dozen people. It’s a great option for those looking to host a big gathering at home without wanting to do all the work.

No matter what your Thanksgiving style is, it’s important to order in advance. Reservations are booking up and turkey-to-go orders are selling out.