Driver in Guelph has car stolen in middle of food delivery

A pair of thieves in Guelph stole a vehicle while the driver was in the middle of delivering food to a customer.

Investigators say the driver was picking up the food at a restaurant in the Woolwich Street/Woodlawn Road area Tuesday night.

They say just after 6 p.m. a middle-aged man and an older teenage female jumped into the parked grey Chevy Cruze that was left running and drove off, heading north on Woolwich.

Investigators say the victim’s wallet containing credit cards was left inside the vehicle.

They say the victim was able to cancel them but not before the cards were used at a number of locations in Waterloo Region.

The male suspect is described as having a balding or shaved head and was carrying lots of bags. The female is described as having thin, black hair and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7126 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.