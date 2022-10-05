Menu

Crime

Driver in Guelph has car stolen in middle of food delivery

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 11:21 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A pair of thieves in Guelph stole a vehicle while the driver was in the middle of delivering food to a customer.

Investigators say the driver was picking up the food at a restaurant in the Woolwich Street/Woodlawn Road area Tuesday night.

They say just after 6 p.m. a middle-aged man and an older teenage female jumped into the parked grey Chevy Cruze that was left running and drove off, heading north on Woolwich.

Investigators say the victim’s wallet containing credit cards was left inside the vehicle.

Trending Stories

They say the victim was able to cancel them but not before the cards were used at a number of locations in Waterloo Region.

Read more: Guelph police seek person of interest in robbery case

The male suspect is described as having a balding or shaved head and was carrying lots of bags. The female is described as having thin, black hair and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7126 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
