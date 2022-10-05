BC Nurses’ Union to hold demonstration in Downtown Vancouver, Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of nurses from around the province are expected to hold a demonstration on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Vancouver.

The focus is to raise awareness about the ongoing health-care crisis in B.C.

The group will have a walk, starting at the Vancouver Convention Centre, that will head south along Burrard Street to West Georgia Street, then return to the convention centre.

The event begins around noon.

Members of the BC Nurses’ Union are holding the rally to talk about how mounting pressures on the health-care system are leading to staff burnout and are having a dire impact on patient care.

The timing of Wednesday’s rally coincides with the union’s bargaining conference as its contact with the province expired in late March.

The BC Nurses’ Union has previously outlined early contract priorities which include safe staffing levels, fair wages and increasing workplace safety.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic disruptions, according to the union.