Health

BC Nurses’ Union to hold demonstration in Downtown Vancouver, Wednesday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 10:45 am
Nurses from Campbell River, B.C. and surrounding areas join members of the public in rallying to support nurses and raise awareness of increasing pressures on the B.C. health-care system, on Aug. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Nurses from Campbell River, B.C. and surrounding areas join members of the public in rallying to support nurses and raise awareness of increasing pressures on the B.C. health-care system, on Aug. 10, 2022. Facebook/BC Nurses' Union

Hundreds of nurses from around the province are expected to hold a demonstration on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Vancouver.

The focus is to raise awareness about the ongoing health-care crisis in B.C.

Read more: B.C. doctor frustrated after finding terminally ill mother at home without care

The group will have a walk, starting at the Vancouver Convention Centre, that will head south along Burrard Street to West Georgia Street, then return to the convention centre.

The event begins around noon.

Members of the BC Nurses’ Union are holding the rally to talk about how mounting pressures on the health-care system are leading to staff burnout and are having a dire impact on patient care.

The timing of Wednesday’s rally coincides with the union’s bargaining conference as its contact with the province expired in late March.

Read more: B.C. expanding role of pharmacists and first responders to support ailing health-care system

The BC Nurses’ Union has previously outlined early contract priorities which include safe staffing levels, fair wages and increasing workplace safety.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic disruptions, according to the union.

