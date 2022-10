Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre (HSC) dealt with a power outage Wednesday morning.

The hospital confirmed reports that much of its downtown Winnipeg campus had been affected by the outage, although it had emergency power sources up and running.

Around 10 a.m., HSC said the issue had been resolved.

