Crime

Belleville police say vandal broke windows of 10 businesses

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:13 am
Police in Belleville are on the lookout for a man they say vandalized 10 downtown businesses. View image in full screen
Police in Belleville are on the lookout for a man they say vandalized 10 downtown businesses. Global News

Nearly a dozen of downtown Belleville businesses were left to clean up a mess that police say was caused by the same man.

A total of 10 businesses had their windows broken on Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to Front Street to investigate a report of vandalism. They soon discovered several other businesses on both Front and Pinnacle streets had been damaged.

The suspect is bald, approximately five feet eight inches and with a medium build. He was wearing tan pants, a Brown/grey jacket, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information can contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 or reach Const. Michael Hart by email at mhart@bellevilleps.ca.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. man facing more than a dozen new charges in ‘Project Shamrock’ investigation' Kingston, Ont. man facing more than a dozen new charges in ‘Project Shamrock’ investigation
Kingston, Ont. man facing more than a dozen new charges in ‘Project Shamrock’ investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
