Belleville police say vandal broke windows of 10 businesses

Nearly a dozen of downtown Belleville businesses were left to clean up a mess that police say was caused by the same man.

A total of 10 businesses had their windows broken on Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to Front Street to investigate a report of vandalism. They soon discovered several other businesses on both Front and Pinnacle streets had been damaged.

The suspect is bald, approximately five feet eight inches and with a medium build. He was wearing tan pants, a Brown/grey jacket, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information can contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 or reach Const. Michael Hart by email at mhart@bellevilleps.ca.

