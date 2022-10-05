Belleville police say vandal broke windows of 10 businesses

Nearly a dozen of downtown Belleville businesses were left to clean up a mess that police say was caused by the same man.
A total of 10 businesses had their windows broken on Tuesday evening.
Police say they were called to Front Street to investigate a report of vandalism. They soon discovered several other businesses on both Front and Pinnacle streets had been damaged.
The suspect is bald, approximately five feet eight inches and with a medium build. He was wearing tan pants, a Brown/grey jacket, and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information can contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 or reach Const. Michael Hart by email at mhart@bellevilleps.ca.
