Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s gas price average slips to $1.61 per litre: CAA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 6:22 am
Click to play video: 'GTA gas prices expected to jump 10 cents on Wednesday' GTA gas prices expected to jump 10 cents on Wednesday
WATCH: GTA gas prices expected to jump 10 cents on Wednesday

Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps Wednesday, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.

But according to the CAA’s gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.

Read more: Gas prices spike as much as 19 cents in some Canadian cities

Still, in oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from $1.58 per litre to $1.59.

Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents less than the day before, with Toronto seeing a less than half-a-penny change.

Trending Stories

Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger drop, falling from yesterday’s average of $1.89 per litre, down to $1.80 this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of $2.24 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of $2.36.

Click to play video: 'Gas prices: Vancouver could set all-time record Thursday' Gas prices: Vancouver could set all-time record Thursday
Gas prices: Vancouver could set all-time record Thursday – Sep 27, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagCanada News tagCanada gas prices taggas prices Canada tagPrice of gas tagCost Of Gas taggas price today tagcost of gas today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers