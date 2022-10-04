Menu

Canada

Naval officer removed from position over alleged misconduct while deployed to Europe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 10:59 pm
Click to play video: 'HMCS Regina commander removed after ‘inappropriate conduct’ on another vessel' HMCS Regina commander removed after ‘inappropriate conduct’ on another vessel
The commanding officer of HMCS Regina, Lt.-Cmdr. David Dallin, has been relieved from his duties after an incident involving "inappropriate conduct," according to the Royal Canadian Navy on Thursday. The navy said in a statement it had lost confidence in Dallin's judgment, who had been commanding the Pacific Fleet warship. The alleged incident took place on another vessel during a naval training exercise, the navy said – Jul 1, 2022

A naval officer serving as second in command of a Canadian minesweeper deployed to Europe was relieved of her duties over an allegation of “inappropriate conduct of a sexualized nature.”

The Department of National Defence announced the move in a statement this afternoon, saying the incident is alleged to have occurred during a port visit in Lisbon, Portugal.

The department did not reveal more details or the officer’s name.

The allegations against the officer have not been proven in court.

The department says senior officers are investigating internally and that relieving the officer of her duties was considered “necessary to ensure effective leadership in HMCS Kingston.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston is one of two Canadian vessels along with HMCS Summerside currently deployed with a NATO task force charged with finding and clearing mines from European waters.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
