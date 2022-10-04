Police investigating, schools under hold and secure after man with gun seen in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly seen with a gun at a Toronto bus stop.

In a tweet Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m., Toronto police said officers received a report of a man with a gun in the Midland Avenue and Kingston Road area.

“Man was at a bus stop,” police said in the tweet. “No longer on scene.”

Officers said schools in the area are in a hold and secure.

“Officers checking the area,” police said.

-more to come…

