Police investigating, schools under hold and secure after man with gun seen in Toronto

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly seen with a gun at a Toronto bus stop.
In a tweet Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m., Toronto police said officers received a report of a man with a gun in the Midland Avenue and Kingston Road area.
“Man was at a bus stop,” police said in the tweet. “No longer on scene.”
Officers said schools in the area are in a hold and secure.
“Officers checking the area,” police said.
-more to come…
