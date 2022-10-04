Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

HSBC exploring sale of its ‘very strong’ Canadian business  

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 10:38 am
HSBC View image in full screen
An HSBC bank sign is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

HSBC Holdings Plc says it is exploring the potential sale of its Canadian business, which it calls “very strong.”

In a statement, the international banking and financial services company says it is currently reviewing its strategic options with respect to its Canadian operations, including selling its 100 per cent equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada

It says the review is in the early stages and no decisions have been made.

Trending Stories

Read more: HSBC denies reports from Chinese media that it ‘framed’ Huawei

While a relatively small part of HSBC’s overall business, HSBC Bank Canada made $490 million before taxes in the first half of 2022, according to its second quarter earnings release.

HSBC Bank Canada divisions include Commercial Banking, Global Banking & Markets, and Wealth and Personal Banking.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the seventh largest bank in Canada and operates more than 130 branches across the country.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagHSBC tagCanada Business News tagHSBC Canada taghsbc canada business taghsbc canada sale taghsbc stock tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers