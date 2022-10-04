Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate fire that engulfed two vans in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 10:20 am
Photo of vehicle fire in Hamilton's city centre just before midnight on Oct. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Photo of vehicle fire in Hamilton's city centre just before midnight on Oct. 3, 2022. Global News

Hamilton police say their arson unit is investigating a late-night vehicle fire in the city centre involving two cube vans.

A spokesperson says the blaze started just after 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot near Cannon Street West and Park Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News the fire was extinguished in short order and contact was made with the owners of the vehicle.

Trending Stories

Read more: Motorcyclists seriously injured in two separate collisions on QEW: OPP

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s COVID-19 science tables calls for focus on primary care in final brief' Ontario’s COVID-19 science tables calls for focus on primary care in final brief
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Fire tagVehicle Fire tagarson investigation tagindy bharaj tagPark Street North tagcannon street west tagcube van fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers