Police investigate fire that engulfed two vans in central Hamilton

Hamilton police say their arson unit is investigating a late-night vehicle fire in the city centre involving two cube vans.

A spokesperson says the blaze started just after 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot near Cannon Street West and Park Street North.

Just heard some loud bangs and there’s now a large fire burning in downtown #HamOnt. @AM900CHML https://t.co/Ldp0ElsYKJ pic.twitter.com/Noht93kIEU — Lisa Polewski (@lisa_polewski) October 4, 2022

Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News the fire was extinguished in short order and contact was made with the owners of the vehicle.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.