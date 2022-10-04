Teenager dies after motorcycle-vehicle crash in Uxbridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police Service says the fatal collision happened early Monday afternoon, when the motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old male seriously injured.

The boy later died in hospital.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are still probing the crash and seeking information from witnesses.