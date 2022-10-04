Menu

Canada

Teenager dies after motorcycle-vehicle crash in Uxbridge: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 9:39 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police say a teenager has died in a motorcycle crash in Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police Service says the fatal collision happened early Monday afternoon, when the motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old male seriously injured.

Read more: Man, 54, charged in connection with indecent acts in Clarington, Ont.: police

The boy later died in hospital.

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Investigators are still probing the crash and seeking information from witnesses.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
