2 sent to hospital following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Two people were taken to hospital — one to a Toronto-area trauma centre — following a two-vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.
According to OPP, the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 36 and Sturgeon Road in Dunsford, north of Lindsay.
Of the two victims taken to hospital, one was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with “possible” life-altering injuries, OPP said.
The intersection was closed as OPP investigated. OPP Central Region said in a Tweet just before 2 a.m. Tuesday that the area was reopened to traffic.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
