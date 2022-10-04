2 sent to hospital following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital — one to a Toronto-area trauma centre — following a two-vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

According to OPP, the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 36 and Sturgeon Road in Dunsford, north of Lindsay.

Of the two victims taken to hospital, one was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with “possible” life-altering injuries, OPP said.

The intersection was closed as OPP investigated. OPP Central Region said in a Tweet just before 2 a.m. Tuesday that the area was reopened to traffic.

#CKLOPP are on scene at County Rd 36 and Sturgeon Rd for a serious 2 vehicle collision where 2 people were transported to hospital. The intersection will remain closed for several hours. Detours are set up at Dunsford Rd and County Rd 24/Community Centre Rd ^ln pic.twitter.com/c6QgH78CrZ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 3, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.