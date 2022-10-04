Menu

Traffic

2 sent to hospital following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 9:13 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say two people were injured in a collision in Dunsford on Oct. 3, 2022.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say two people were injured in a collision in Dunsford on Oct. 3, 2022.

Two people were taken to hospital — one to a Toronto-area trauma centre — following a two-vehicle collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

According to OPP, the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 36 and Sturgeon Road in Dunsford, north of Lindsay.

Of the two victims taken to hospital, one was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with “possible” life-altering injuries, OPP said.

The intersection was closed as OPP investigated. OPP Central Region said in a Tweet just before 2 a.m. Tuesday that the area was reopened to traffic.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

