Canada

Police search for missing Vernon, B.C. woman last seen in Kamloops

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 8:42 pm
Tristen Phillip was last seen just before 1 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 2, 2022 in Kamloops, B.C.
Tristen Phillip was last seen just before 1 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 2, 2022 in Kamloops, B.C. Handout/Kamloops RCMP

Police are searching for a missing woman from Vernon, B.C. who was last seen in downtown Kamloops.

Tristen Phillip, 24, was spotted at a business in the 300-block of Victoria Street around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning and has not been in touch with friends or family since.

“Her family, friends, and the Kamloops RCMP Detachment are concerned for her well-being and are hoping that Tristen, or someone who has information on where she might be, will contact police as soon as possible,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release.

Read more: ‘A travesty of justice’: MMIWG2S families call for more police accountability in B.C.

Phillip is described as a Caucasian woman about five-feet-seven-inches tall and 250 pounds. She has long black hair and blue eyes, and at the time of her disappearance, was wearing black pants and a blue flower-patterned blouse. She had black wedge shoes, a black pursue and possibly a denim jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, including surveillance or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000 and quote file 2022-35306.

