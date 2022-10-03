Police search for missing Vernon, B.C. woman last seen in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a missing woman from Vernon, B.C. who was last seen in downtown Kamloops.

Tristen Phillip, 24, was spotted at a business in the 300-block of Victoria Street around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning and has not been in touch with friends or family since.

“Her family, friends, and the Kamloops RCMP Detachment are concerned for her well-being and are hoping that Tristen, or someone who has information on where she might be, will contact police as soon as possible,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release.

Phillip is described as a Caucasian woman about five-feet-seven-inches tall and 250 pounds. She has long black hair and blue eyes, and at the time of her disappearance, was wearing black pants and a blue flower-patterned blouse. She had black wedge shoes, a black pursue and possibly a denim jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, including surveillance or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000 and quote file 2022-35306.

