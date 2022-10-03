Menu

Health

Second doses of monkeypox vaccine roll out in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 6:12 pm
A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on July 23, 2022. Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on July 23, 2022. Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. SDV

VANCOUVER – Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to British Columbians starting this week.

The Provincial Health Services Authority says those who received their first dose at least 28 days ago are eligible to make appointments for their second, as part of a two-dose series approved by Health Canada.

Read more: Monkeypox vaccine more widely available in B.C.

More than 19,000 doses of Imvamune have been administered to those most at risk of contracting the virus in B.C.

The health authority says eligible people who have not yet received a first dose are encouraged to do so, but those who have had a monkeypox infection do not need a vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s monkeypox outbreak showing ‘encouraging’ signs: WHO' Canada’s monkeypox outbreak showing ‘encouraging’ signs: WHO
Canada’s monkeypox outbreak showing ‘encouraging’ signs: WHO – Aug 31, 2022

It says more appointments will be added in the coming weeks as capacity for delivering the vaccine grows.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

Read more: 81 cases of monkeypox in B.C., with majority of patients in Vancouver area

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a total of 1,400 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 162 in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
