Saskatoon Ringo Starr concert cancelled after he gets COVID-19

Saskatoon and a number of other venues have had their Ringo Starr concerts cancelled after the musician tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the former Beatle‘s Facebook page, concerts have been cancelled for Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Lethbridge, Alta., Abbotsford, B.C., Penticton, B.C., Prior Lake, Minn., and New Buffalo, Mich.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” read the Facebook post.

Saskatoon was slated to see Starr on Wednesday at the SaskTel Centre.

