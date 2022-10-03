Frost advisory in effect for Hamilton overnight into Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton has been added to the list of cities under a frost advisory for southern Ontario as fall weather sets in.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada say the advisories also include Brantford, Peel Region, Ottawa and Waterloo among others and suggest plants may be damaged or even destroyed by the cold.

“Temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected tonight into Tuesday morning,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

Initial advisories were issued at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, warning temperatures are expected to fall to near zero for several nights this coming week.

St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and most of Haldimand County have been excluded from the Tuesday overnight advisory.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the growing season appears to be over for much of southern Ontario amid the drop in temperatures.

“If you had frost last night, you’re probably going to get it again tonight,” said Farnell.

He expects a cool Thanksgiving weekend with a cold front on the way over the course of Thursday night into Friday.

“You’ll see that change in temperature only 12 degrees Friday afternoon with a slight chance of showers and then single digit lows Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Farnell said.