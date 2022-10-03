Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 4K Canadian Forces members, families still waiting for military housing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'More government action needed for military members struggling to find housing, Anand says' More government action needed for military members struggling to find housing, Anand says
Defence Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday the federal government has more to do in order to support Canadian Forces members who are having difficulty to find housing. However, she also outlined steps already taken, such as giving members more flexibility in their work, including remote work options – May 24, 2022

The Department of National Defence says thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families are waiting for military housing.

New figures provided to the Canadian Press show nearly 4,500 Armed Forces members and their families were on a Canadian Forces Housing Agency waitlist as of July.

The Defence Department has about 12,000 military housing units available to rent on Canadian Forces bases and wings.

Read more: Canadian Forces urged to contact Habitat for Humanity amid housing crunch

Defence Chief Gen. Wayne Eyre previously said another 4,000 to 6,000 units are needed and that the shortage of affordable housing is one of the top complaints from his troops.

Trending Stories

The shortage has led the base commander at CFB Esquimalt in Victoria, B.C. to let new sailors live in their training quarters for months after their training is over.

Story continues below advertisement

At 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island a senior officer recently told Armed Forces members they could contact Habitat for Humanity if they needed help finding housing.

Internal Defence Department assessments have repeatedly asserted since 2017 that at least 5,000 more units are needed to meet the military’s growing requirements, the number of homes owned by government has steadily decreased for years.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagCAF tagcanadian military housing tagcanadian forces housing tagcaf housing taghousing shortage canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers