Over $25,000 worth of tools stolen from Guelph, Ont. business: police

Guelph police said they are looking for two men in connection with a theft at a business in the city’s east end on the weekend.

Officers were called to the business on Sunday morning at York Road and Watson Road to find eight work vans broken into.

They said staff had arrived to find the windows smashed and doors pried open.

Full toolkits were reportedly stolen from each vehicle and included drills, sawzalls, pipe shears and nitrogen cylinders. Police added that the estimated value of the stolen tools is over $25,000 and the damage to the vehicles is more than $12,000.

Police caught the two men on surveillance camera.

The two men are described as being of average height with medium builds and they wore grey hoodies.

Police said one of them had a blue bandana over his face, grey pants and black Nike shoes. The second man had a coloured design on the back of his hoodie, black pants and gloves.

Authorities added that the two men also drove a dark-coloured GMC Sierra pickup.

If anyone has more information, they’re asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.