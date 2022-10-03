Menu

Canada

Torstar co-owner heads to court amid tensions with business partner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 11:34 am
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto on June 8, 2016. View image in full screen
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto on June 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

A legal battle between Torstar Corp. business partners Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove is in court this morning.

Bitove will be present at the hearing.

Rivett and Bitove are equal partners in Nordstar Capital Inc., an investment company that purchased Torstar in 2020 for $60 million, and controls all of its assets, including the Toronto Star newspaper.

Read more: Legal dispute between Torstar owners scheduled for court Monday

The hearing comes after Rivett filed an application to the Ontario Superior Court on Sept. 1 seeking a court order to wind up the media company, citing “irreparable” damage to his relationship with Bitove.

Trending Stories

In the court filing, Rivett claims Bitove changed his mind about previously agreed-upon plans, failed to provide a budget at the Toronto Star, which he oversees as publisher, ignored proper corporate governance and disregarded his responsibilities to Torstar and Nordstar.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement last week, Bitove said he is making “no apologies” for the way he runs the newspaper business and has worked to make the company resilient, more accountable and more competitive.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
