Manitoba’s Highway 12 slated for reconstruction

The province is spending $26.9 million to reconstruct a section of the Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH).

“Our government continues to make strategic infrastructure investments to build and maintain a safe, reliable highway network,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

“Upgrades to PTH 12 were proposed as part of our Trade and Commerce Grid and I am pleased to announce a $26.9-million financial commitment for the project. The roadway will be reconstructed to accommodate increased commercial loads and meet current and future traffic volumes.”

The area between the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 15 is slated for the upgrade.

The project will involve removing the current surface, putting in bituminous pavement and widening the shoulders.

Improvements will also be made to the intersection at Provincial Road 51 and a railway crossing. Drainage in the area will also receive upgrades as needed.

