Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba’s Highway 12 slated for reconstruction

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:49 am
Road crews with a stop sign View image in full screen
Construction worker holds stop sign. Getty Images

The province is spending $26.9 million to reconstruct a section of the Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH).

“Our government continues to make strategic infrastructure investments to build and maintain a safe, reliable highway network,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

Read more: Red River Floodway bridge construction done early, under budget

“Upgrades to PTH 12 were proposed as part of our Trade and Commerce Grid and I am pleased to announce a $26.9-million financial commitment for the project. The roadway will be reconstructed to accommodate increased commercial loads and meet current and future traffic volumes.”

Trending Stories

The area between the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 15 is slated for the upgrade.

The project will involve removing the current surface, putting in bituminous pavement and widening the shoulders.

Story continues below advertisement

Improvements will also be made to the intersection at Provincial Road 51 and a railway crossing. Drainage in the area will also receive upgrades as needed.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s Highway 3 to undergo major improvements this spring' Manitoba’s Highway 3 to undergo major improvements this spring
Manitoba’s Highway 3 to undergo major improvements this spring – Feb 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trans-Canada Highway tagRoad Construction tagMinister Doyle Piwniuk tagProvincial Trunk Highway tagRoad Construction Manitoba tagHighway construction Manitoba tagRoad work Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers