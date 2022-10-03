Morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 3

Send this page to someone via email

Rethink breast cancer campaign, fall vehicle maintenance tips and Sydney Daniels joins the Winnipeg Jets.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Rethink breast cancer campaign targets young women

October is breast cancer awareness month, with campaigns and fundraisers taking place over the next couple of weeks.

MJ Decoteau says an often overlooked demographic is young women living with breast cancer.

She is the founder and executive director of Rethink Breast Cancer and shares her personal experience with Chantal Wagner.

Key vehicle maintenance tips heading into fall

Matt Jamison says that as the cooler weather moves in, there is maintenance that needs to be done on vehicles heading into fall.

The owner of CJ Karz Auto Service goes over with Chris Carr some of the key things to keep in mind to make sure things are working properly before winter sets in.

Sydney Daniels joins the Winnipeg Jets as a college scout

Sydney Daniels has gone from hockey player to coach and is now an NHL college scout.

The 27-year-old woman from Treaty 6 territory joins the Winnipeg Jets organization this season as the first Indigenous woman to be hired by the team in a hockey operations role.

She discusses her hockey career, her passion for the sport and what her new role with the Jets entails.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 3

A beautiful start to October continues — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Oct. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast.

