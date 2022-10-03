24 temperature records melted as B.C. heat wave makes for balmy autumn

Send this page to someone via email

Another warm day in B.C. knocked down another series of daily temperature records.

Environment Canada said warmth across much of the province was brought on by a ridge of high pressure and on Sunday, Oct. 2, there were 24 weather records broken, one of which was more than 100 years old.

In Vernon, a new record of 25.3 C was set Sunday, breaking the old record of 24.4 C set in 1904.

It wasn’t the only Okanagan city that experienced record-breaking heat. In Kelowna, the daytime high Sunday reached 25.9 C, breaking the previous record of 25.6 set in 1932.

The second-oldest record broken in the province was in Clearwater, where temperatures reached 26.1 C Sunday, breaking a record of 25 C set in 1923.

It was the coastal areas that saw the highest temperature records broken.

In the Port Alberni area, the heat reached a high of 29.3 C, breaking the 1993 record of 27 C set in 1993.

Environment Canada said Victoria saw a record broken near the airport when the heat reached 23.5 C, breaking a record of 22.5 C set in 1993. In the Victoria Harbour area, the Victoria heartland area, the university area and Esquimalt, the mercury reached 25.3 C, breaking records of 25 C set in 1935.

In Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows, a new record of 27.5 C was set, breaking records of 27 C set and 26.4 C, respectively, set in 1993.

The Agassiz area set a new record of 27.4 C, while the old record of 27.2 C set in 1935 fell.

In Cache Creek, the high of 28.6 C broke the old record of 27.0 set in 1987, and in Clinton a new record of 25 C was set, breaking a record of 23.3 C set in 2020.

In the Comox area, a new record of 22.7 C was set, breaking the record of 22.2 C set in 1952. In Courtenay, a new record of 22.7 C was set, breaking a record of 22.2 C set in 1952.

In Gibsons, the new record of 23.7 C broke the old record of 22.2 set in 1962. Lytton set a new record of 28.1 C, breaking a record of 27.8 C set in 1963.

In Malahat, a new record of 24.8 C was set, breaking the record of 22 C set in 1987. In Nakusp, a new record of 21.4 C was set, breaking the old record of 20.9 C set in 2003.

In Sechelt, the new record for the day is 23.7 C, in Squamish it’s 27 C and in the Tatlayoko Lake area it’s 26.6 C.