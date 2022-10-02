Festival of Grape brings together thosuands of wine lovers in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty teams are competing for the title of Grape Stomp Champion at the 25th annual Festival Grape in Oliver, B.C.

“The Grape Stomp has been a tradition with this event,” said Ian Lobb, Oliver Tourism executive director.

“There’s incredible costumes, a lot of stomping and squishing of the grapes and a relay race, so it’s a real spectacle to watch.”

To win, it takes teamwork, stamina and a good sense of humour.

“It was really squishy, occasionally you got the stems [between your toes],” said Kendra Kruger, who participated in the relay race.

In between heats, there’s plenty of wine being poured, delicious food being ordered at food trucks, a market to explore and live music to dance to.

“The Festival of Grape started back in ’97 as a way to celebrate the harvest and wineries and the industry as a whole and it’s blossomed into what it is today,” said Lobb.

Making the 25th year of the festival, one to remember.