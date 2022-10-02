Menu

Lifestyle

Festival of Grape brings together thosuands of wine lovers in South Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 10:49 pm
Competitors at the annual Grape Stomp competition in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
Competitors at the annual Grape Stomp competition in Oliver, B.C. Sydney Morton / Global News

Thirty teams are competing for the title of Grape Stomp Champion at the 25th annual Festival Grape in Oliver, B.C.

“The Grape Stomp has been a tradition with this event,” said Ian Lobb, Oliver Tourism executive director.

“There’s incredible costumes, a lot of stomping and squishing of the grapes and a relay race, so it’s a real spectacle to watch.”

To win, it takes teamwork, stamina and a good sense of humour.

“It was really squishy, occasionally you got the stems [between your toes],” said Kendra Kruger, who participated in the relay race.
In between heats, there’s plenty of wine being poured, delicious food being ordered at food trucks, a market to explore and live music to dance to.

“The Festival of Grape started back in ’97 as a way to celebrate the harvest and wineries and the industry as a whole and it’s blossomed into what it is today,” said Lobb.

Making the 25th year of the festival, one to remember.

