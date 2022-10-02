Red Deer doctors say hospital surgical program on ‘brink of collapse’

Send this page to someone via email

Several of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre’s top doctors have penned a letter to Alberta’s health officials saying its surgery program could be on the “brink of collapse.”

According to the letter, the hospital is seeing several resources limited, and it’s impacting the hospital’s operating rooms.

The letter reads, “If urgent action is not taken to rectify the shortage that we are facing, we will be unable to continue caring for the nearly 500,000 Central Alberta residents who depend on our center for surgical care. The repercussions of such a collapse would be catastrophic for both the health system and for patient care, and we need immediate measures to be taken to prevent this.”

Red Deer hospital urologist Dr. Ravin Bastiampillai says those “repercussions” could be felt as early as this month.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could get to the point in October where we won’t have the capacity or the capability to be able to offer emergency surgeries,” says Dr. Bastiampillai.

“And that would be potentially very significant and potentially catastrophic for the health and wellbeing of central Alberta patients.”

While he says there are enough surgeons, he adds there is a lack of anesthesiologists and other surgery support staff.

“You need all three of those components to run a successful operation and if any one of those components is not available, you can’t run that procedure.“

Because of the shortage, many elective surgeries have been postponed, and soon, it could impact emergency surgeries altogether.

Anesthesiologist Dr. Arun Anand says part of the problem stems from departing staff, who left the hospital for various reasons.

1:48 Alberta communities still facing health facility closures Alberta communities still facing health facility closures – Aug 10, 2022

“There’s been a shortage of aesthesis for about two years and I don’t think that’s really been taken super seriously to try and retain and recruit people,” says Dr. Anand.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Dr. Anand, other hospitals he’s worked at average about 10 emergency surgeries daily. However, in Red Deer, that number is as high as 60.

And with the anesthesiologist shortage, it’s left the on-call sheet towards the end of October empty; meaning no anesthesiologists, no surgeries.

“It’s quite a dire situation with what’s happening at the end of October and I think we really need to take some action,“ he says.

The urgent, five-page letter was addressed to Alberta Minister of Health Jason Copping as well as to AHS, and signed by six of the hospital’s chiefs: Dr. Glen Vajcner, Dr. Krishna Maragh, Dr. Christopher Cham, Dr. Arone Pabbies, Dr. Rodrigo Neira, and Dr. Stephanus Van Zyl.

These doctors are asking for emergency funding to recruit more anesthesiologists, as well as a “review of stipends and overhead relief” to retain anesthesiologists and surgeons at RDRHC. They’re also looking for increased training positions for nursing and anesthesia.

When asked about what will happen if they don’t get the support they need, Dr. Anand says he’s unsure.

“I’ve never heard of this happening anywhere else and the fact that we got to this point,” says Dr. Anand.

Story continues below advertisement

“How did we get here, how did we even let it get to this point. That’s the biggest concern,” he adds.

Global News has reached out to Copping’s office but did not receive a response.