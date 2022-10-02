Woman in serious condition after collision on Toronto’s Bayview Avenue

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Cummer Avenue in North York for reports of a collision.
Police said the incident was reported at around 3:16 p.m. on Sunday.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that two cars were involved in a collision. They said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police told drivers to expect delays in the area.
