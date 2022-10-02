Menu

Frost advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 2:22 pm
A man over looks an icy bay on Lake Ontario during a cold weather spell in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 11, . View image in full screen
A man over looks an icy bay on Lake Ontario during a cold weather spell in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 11, . 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Frost advisories have been issued for many parts of southern Ontario as fall weather sets in.

Environment Canada issued frost advisories for areas around Peel Region, Ottawa and Waterloo among others.

The advisories were issued at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, warning temperatures are expected to fall to near zero overnight and into Monday morning.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Toronto, parts of GTA

“Patchy frost will be expected,” the advisory said. “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

The advisory was issued for most central areas in southern Ontario. Kingston and Belleville were excluded from the warning, along with the Windsor-Essex area and communities around Parry Sound Muskoka and Algonquin.

Toronto itself and Hamilton were also not included in the advisory.

