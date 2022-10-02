Frost advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Frost advisories have been issued for many parts of southern Ontario as fall weather sets in.

Environment Canada issued frost advisories for areas around Peel Region, Ottawa and Waterloo among others.

The advisories were issued at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, warning temperatures are expected to fall to near zero overnight and into Monday morning.

“Patchy frost will be expected,” the advisory said. “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

The advisory was issued for most central areas in southern Ontario. Kingston and Belleville were excluded from the warning, along with the Windsor-Essex area and communities around Parry Sound Muskoka and Algonquin.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto itself and Hamilton were also not included in the advisory.