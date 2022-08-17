Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto, western GTA

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Toronto and the western GTA.
Environment Canada issued the warning for Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills and Milton at 1:38 p.m.
Toronto was also placed under a warning just before 2 p.m.
For Toronto, the weather agency said meteorologists were tracking a storm “capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.”
“This quasi-stationary severe thunderstorm is located near North York,” the warning read.
For the western GTA, Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a storm capable of producing heavy rain.
“This severe thunderstorm is located near Meadowvale, moving southwest at 15 km/h,” the warning said.
Affected areas could see local rainfall amounts of 50 mm within one hour.
