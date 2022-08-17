Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto, western GTA

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 2:12 pm
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued after 1:30 p.m. View image in full screen
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued after 1:30 p.m. Global News

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Toronto and the western GTA.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills and Milton at 1:38 p.m.

Toronto was also placed under a warning just before 2 p.m.

For Toronto, the weather agency said meteorologists were tracking a storm “capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.”

Read more: More heat warnings issued for B.C. regions: Environment Canada 

“This quasi-stationary severe thunderstorm is located near North York,” the warning read.

For the western GTA, Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a storm capable of producing heavy rain.

“This severe thunderstorm is located near Meadowvale, moving southwest at 15 km/h,” the warning said.

Affected areas could see local rainfall amounts of 50 mm within one hour.

