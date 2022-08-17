Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto, western GTA

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Toronto and the western GTA.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills and Milton at 1:38 p.m.

Toronto was also placed under a warning just before 2 p.m.

For Toronto, the weather agency said meteorologists were tracking a storm “capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.”

“This quasi-stationary severe thunderstorm is located near North York,” the warning read.

For the western GTA, Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a storm capable of producing heavy rain.

“This severe thunderstorm is located near Meadowvale, moving southwest at 15 km/h,” the warning said.

Affected areas could see local rainfall amounts of 50 mm within one hour.

Adding quarter sized hail to go with torrential rain and lightning as primary risks this afternoon. Storm over North York particularly intense. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/EiNrdNkdx8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 17, 2022

Hail in Mississauga. Also reports of hail in North York. https://t.co/kP6yj2VU4o — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 17, 2022

