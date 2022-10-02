Montreal Multiple Myeloma March taking steps towards helping find a cure

In Theresa Coakley’s ongoing battle with multiple myeloma, the 60-year old says there are good days and bad days. She considers Sunday to be the former.

Coakley led the 14th annual Montreal Multiple Myeloma March with her husband and son.

“You don’t feel that you are alone because you are surrounded here by people that are supporting the myeloma cause and the money that is being raised for that purpose,” she told Global News.

The five-kilometre walk around John Abbott College raises money for research and treatments. The blood cancer that forms in white blood cells in the bone marrow is incurable, but Myeloma Canada says advancements in the past 15 years are steps closer to finding a cure.

“You know, a short 15 years ago when a patient was diagnosed, they would be given anywhere between three to five years to live. We’re now we’re looking at more than double triple that and and beyond in the in the in the coming years,” said Michelle Oana, Myeloma Canada Director of Development and Community Relations.

Patients are typically aged 60-65 when diagnosed. The non-profit organization founded in Montreal, says the biggest challenge is actually receiving that diagnosis.

“Because the symptoms are so vague sometimes it’s often, you know, back pain or fatigue and can be, you know, age related symptoms. So sometimes it takes two or three times before visiting or getting diagnosed with with this cancer,” said Oana.

Almost everyone at Sunday’s walk knows someone affected by the disease. Every day 11 Canadians are diagnosed with myeloma.

Laura-Lyne Smith’s dad Wayne Smith was diagnosed in 2006. She attends the walk every year with family and friends, and even organizers her own Zumba fundraiser.

“We lost my father eight years ago. And we continued on with our tradition. And it is important for us to raise funds through moving through dancing and it’s something that we hold dear to our hearts and it’s in his honour and in his memory,” she said.

Smith’s family will continue to walk in his honour to fund research, they say will hopefully find a cure for the disease that took their loved one too soon.